'I could hear Gwenda in my ear': Randwick win in Markwell's honour

As she loomed in the straight, Alysha Collett reckoned she could feel Gwenda Markwell's presence aboard Nautical Miss at Randwick on Tuesday.
Markwell died on Friday after a battle with cancer and there would hardly have been a dry eye among friends, staff and stable connections watching back at Kembla Grange too.
Collett produced a superb steer in fierce headwinds to shrug off the Anthony Cummings-trained Reginald and win by a length.
It was meant to be.
"I got a really perfect trip," Collett told Sky Racing.
"I knew we we wouldn't get beaten on the turn, when I was hiding behind the leader, from the wind and the particularly at the tempo we went.
"I'm pretty sure I heard Gwenda in the corner of my ear with about 200m to go and I thought I'd better go.
"This is the most fitting thing for Gwenda to win this race, so much respect to everyone that knows her."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
