In its own special way, the Local Hero Of The Year is the most important award on the night.
We're here to congratulate and celebrate the volunteers and unsung heroes in Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands sport.
They can be someone who has been involved for one year, or decades. They're a volunteer, or official on a retainer where the money they use goes back into investment in the club or association they're involved with, but must not be a wage earning or semi-professional role.
The winner of the Local Hero Of The Year Award will be announced at the Illawarra Sports Awards held at the Fraternity Club on November 10.
Here are the six finalists:
Debra Banks - special Olympics
Banks does a tireless amount of work in the Illawarra supporting athletes with an intellectual ability. She was a founding member helping start up the Special Olympics in the Illawarra 11 years ago.
A tireless worker, Banks is a rare gem, a quiet achiever who just gets the job done.
Steve Delany - basketball
A high school teacher at Bulli, Delany is involved massively in the sport in the Wollongong region.
He runs training sessions for three to four hours outside school hours and even during COVID restrictions he showed his commitment to the sport and his students by running Facebook videos so kids could send them in and win prizes. He is committed to the sport and his students.
David Griffin - surf life saving
Griffin is an integral member of Kiama Surf Life Saving Club. This year alone he has given his time two days out of the week to further coach children, teaching them the importance of water safety as well as being at the club at any given time.
He is usually spotted on his weekends talking to life guards and members of the community. His selfless attitude makes the Surf Club a better place.
Michael McLelland - athletics
McLelland has been the president of Athletics Wollongong - the Illawarra's largest track and field club - for several years. He has also been a member of the club for over 30 years.
McLelland is responsible for ensuring the weekly point-score competition evenings for Athletics Wollongong runs smoothly, as well as a long list of other duties.
Yani Sekulovski - football
Sekulovski has been president of Shellharbour Junior Football Club for the last 14 years and has overseen the growth of its participants from 250 to now over 850 kids kicking the ball around in sky blue.
He was influential in the relocation for the club from Barrack Heights to Myimbarr Community Park in 2015, which enabled the club to meet the demand of a growing community.
Peter Vrtkovski - football
As president of Wollongong United in the IPL, Vrtkovski puts his heart and soul into the football club.
In 2022, the club reached the last 32 teams in the country in the Australia Cup, one of the proudest achievements in the club's history.
From mowing grass, picking up rubbish and representing players and the game at the highest level, he does it all.
