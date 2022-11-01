A Wollongong tradie has earned himself a standing ovation from a judge with a powerful rendition of a ballad on television show Australia's Got Talent.
Tim Stevens took to the stage in front of judges Kate Ritchie, Shane Jacobson, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon to perform Perfect by Sheeran, in the final round of auditions which aired on Seven on Monday night.
The 28-year-old, who by day worked alongside his father installing air conditioning, told the judges that he would love to become a full-time wedding singer, because he "loved being in that environment".
But Stevens was only midway through the chorus of Sheeran's hit love song when Dixon and Jacobson began discussing his performance, with Jacobson saying: "I think it's good, but he's got a stronger voice than that, hasn't he?"
At that point Dixon held up her hand and requested the song be stopped, a move that was met with disappointment from the audience and confusion from host Ricki-Lee Coulter.
But Dixon only wanted Stevens to perform another song - and luckily he had prepared Say Something by A Great Big World.
"You have a lovely voice but we really want you to have a moment, and I think that there's more of a moment to be had," the judge said, before turning back to Jacobson and saying "Say Something is such a more haunting, powerful song as well".
From the first line, Stevens' rendition of this second song gained applause from the audience and knowing looks between the judges.
And when he finished, Stevens had Walliams up on his feet, applauding his performance.
"Thank you so much Alesha for giving him the opportunity to sing something like that," Ritchie said.
"I'm so glad we got to hear you sing that, because we just got to hear the timbres in your voice," Jacobson said.
"It was just more enjoyable to hear."
Meanwhile, Walliams told Stevens to believe in himself.
"I'm going to give you your first 'yes'," he said.
This was a unanimous decision across the panel.
"There is so much going for you, you are the complete package," Ritchie said.
Stevens has made it through to the semi-finals, where he will compete for a place in the finals - and the chance to win the $100,000 first prize.
Joining him in the semi-finals is Albion Park acrobatics and gymnastics troupe Acromazing, whose performance in their audition awed the judges.
It was not Stevens' first shot on national TV: four and a half years ago, he had three of the four judges turn their chairs during his blind audition for The Voice.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
