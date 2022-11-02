Illawarra residents are willing to cut down on alcohol, tobacco, eating out and even groceries to ease cost of living pressures before they have to cancel their digital entertainment subscriptions, according to a recent study.
Deloitte's Media Consumer Survey 2022 which analyses self-reported data from over 2000 participants all over Australia noted a "modest rise" in the number of households with at least one paid digital media subscription.
84 per cent households now have at least one subscription which is up from 80 per cent last year.
The Mercury spoke with Illawarra residents across different generations to find out if they agreed with the survey outcomes and we found different generations in the Illawarra will cost cut in different ways.
Wollongong resident Michelle Coates said she subscribes to about four streaming services and she uses almost all of them regularly depending on which show or movie is available on which platform.
"I have Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge and another one I can't remember," she said.
The 20-year-old admitted to cutting down on other expenses to be able to afford the subscriptions.
"I would totally give up other things to accommodate subscriptions in my budget," she said.
Marketing and Communications officer Ankita Som has similar views.
Ms Som said she preferred having a choice on what to watch and when instead of having to just watch whatever is on the TV.
"I particularly like watching gritty stuff and on TV the content is heavily censored and made appropriate for all ages," the 23-year-old said.
"On streaming platforms adult rated shows and movies are done really properly without any cutting or blocking of things."
Ms Som said if she were to minimise her expenses, she would start by cutting down on alcohol, followed by eating out, subscriptions and then groceries.
Full-time working professional Hrushi spends around $80 a month on digital entertainment subscriptions.
"I'm really into sports so at the moment I have Kayo sports and then I also have Spotify, Netflix, Amazon and Youtube," he said.
The 25-year-old said he often signs up for different platform subscriptions to watch something specific and then forgets to cancel the subscription later.
"Sometimes I end up paying for subscriptions I don't need but then I sit down and review which ones are my most used ones and cancel the rest," he said.
Unanderra's Pauline Jones likes to go old-school, still preferring free-to-air television over streaming platforms.
"It's too expensive, I can't afford it. I'm also not that interested in TV in general," the 55-year-old pensioner said.
Wollongong resident Liz said she doesn't have too many subscriptions but occasionally enjoys content on Netflix and BritBox.
"I might consider giving up one of them if I'm trying to save a bit of money," she said.
The survey reports, 30 per cent participants are willing to cut down on eating out, followed by 27 per cent ditching alcohol and tobacco expenses, 12 per cent minimising on groceries costs and nine per cent considering cancelling subscriptions.
The average household now spends $62 per month on digital entertainment services, a substantial 13% increase from $55 in 2021, according to the report.
The amount for Gen Z is $82 a month.
