The boss.
The mentor and motivator.
The conductor, co-ordinator and confidant.
They're there setting up before players arrive and packing up well after everyone has left.
But they're also developing game plans, acknowledging performances and commitment to the cause, as well as putting arms around shoulders just when it's needed.
The Illawarra Sports Awards coach of the year winner could be paid or in a voluntary role. It could be first grade or Under 6s in women's, men's, mixed, diverse and para-athlete competitions.
They're there for the love of the game, for the passion of the badge and belief in those around them, win, lose or draw.
Here are the six finalists:
Michael Coleman - Figtree Kangaroos (Aussie Rules)
Coleman is being nominated due to his efforts with the Figtree Kangaroos men's premier division team. He joined the club in 2020 after moving from Victoria.
Assistant coach initially, he moved into the head coaching role in 2021 but the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
In his first full season in 2022 he guided the side to the South Coast AFL premiership in a dominant display.
Richard Davis - Albion Park Women's (football)
'Macca' is one of the most recognisable faces in football in the Illawarra. Since 2012, Davis' Albion Park team has won eight league titles, seven grand finals, five NSW State Cups and three NSW Champions of Champions.
His side completed a 59 game unbeaten streak in this run. The side now run under the White Eagles banner following a successful merger this season.
Brendan Dowler - Roller Hawks (wheelchair basketball)
Dowler is the brain behind the Roller Hawks' recent success. The side has won four consecutive National Wheelchair Basketball League championships.
He was an inaugural member of the Roller Hawks himself back in 2001. Dowler later took on coaching duties himself and helped the team go back-to-back in 2011-12.
He is the driving force behind the region's success in the sport.
Courtney Flack - Wollongong City (gymnastics)
Flack was the head coach for the Level 10 NSW Gymnastics team and is now the head coach of Wollongong City - a small but successful club.
She travels interstate with the team and gives so much of her time, above what she is required.
Shane McLeish - Albion Park WHC (hockey)
McLeish has coached Albion Park Women's Hockey Club for many years. A sole business owner and a father of two, he fins time to train and play in the ISCHA men's competition.
He sets individual and team goals for the season and is always available for team training, games and via the phone if any player is looking for guidance.
During the 2022 season McLeish has been a mentor to the club's division two coach and nurtured our younger lower grade players, assisting with the division two team training and games.
Marj Parr - South Coast Blaze (netball)
She has been instrumental in building the South Coast Blaze opens team and development programs from 2019 to date.
Parr secured her first finals berth in 2022 with quality local talent Taylah Davies and Maddy Eaton, she has retained much of the squad for 2023.
Without the dedication of Parr the club would not have had so much of its success.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
