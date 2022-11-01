Race-goers from the Illawarra and beyond threw their hats (or fascinators) in the ring to be named 'best dressed' at the Kembla Grange's Melbourne Cup festivities on Tuesday.
Dapper ladies and gentleman took to the stage to compete, battling the wind as they strode down the pop-up runway.
While the wind threatened some outfits and sent fascinators flying, the competition was fierce, judges said.
Judge and Corrimal-based milliner Pamela O'Brien said she was looking for the contestant whose outfit elements, including nails, shoes, and hair, came together to create the best overall look.
A dozen women strode down the runway for the women's category, with one even pulling out the splits on stage, but it was a visitor from Newcastle in a colourful floral dress who took the crown.
Sharon Edmonds made the trip from Newcastle, and she said this was close to her 50th 'Best Dressed' win.
Ms Edmonds had been planning her outfit for three months and had bought her fascinator from a milliner in Melbourne.
"I've been competing since I was 19," she said.
"I was so nervous up there, but it's all been worth it," she said.
In the men's category, it was Kanahooka local Christopher Sewell who claimed the best dressed prize with a dark suit and a hat he bought at the op-shop.
"It's great to be back at the race, and a little bonus on top to win [best dressed]," Mr Sewell said.
"I love fashion - I don't think it's wrong for men to be interested in fashion," he said.
"I watched project runway religiously as a kid."
While some dressed up, others dressed down, like Kiama Downs local Don McIntosh.
Mr McIntosh let his 26-year-old daughter choose his outfit, and ended up donning a Christmas-themed suit jacket, jeans and crocs.
