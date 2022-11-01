It's been a difficult couple of years.
Whether it has been because of lockdowns or La Nina, clubs have struggled to conduct regular training sessions, let alone be on the pitch, court and fields at game-time.
But out of adversity comes triumph, grit and determination.
The team of the year may well be a premiership winner, but it could also be a remarkable story of defying the odds, just to be out there and stay physically fit and active.
Here are the six finalists:
Albion Park Women's Hockey Club
It has been a sensational year for APWHC's division one side. Competition minor premiers, they had 21 wins, one draw and one loss, scoring 108 goals and conceding only 31.
Grand final champions.
Played with only 29 players across two grades, a remarkable achievement.
Gerringong Lions U-18
This team has won every grand final for the last 10 years, proving that the Lions is a club that truly focuses on developing the next rugby league stars in the region.
This season they were undefeated and crowned premiers. They scored 952 points for and only conceded 62 points.
10 members of the squad have been rewarded for a special season having been picked to represent the Steelers next year.
Illawarra Cycling Pursuit Team
A side that no one gave a chance for at the NSW U-17 four man teams pursuit championships.
Three of them had never seen the velodrome up to the fortnight before their first ride, but that didn't matter as they caused the biggest upset of the NSW championship.
Two of the team members travelled from Nowra to train twice a week.
Shellharbour Junior Football Champions of Champions
The Shellharbour U-15 boys side had an exceptional season. They finished the season undefeated and were crowed league champions in September.
The side performed admirably in the Kanga Cup, falling just short in the final.
The side won the Champions of Champions knockout competition in penalties, confirming their status as the best in the state.
Warilla Surf Life Saving U-14
The boys have trained extremely hard for a few years now and in April they won gold in the board relay final at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships.
Wollongong Roller Hawks
In 2022 the Roller Hawks claimed their fourth consecutive National Wheelchair Basketball League title.
The Roller Hawks continue to enrich the lives of people with a disability through basketball, providing pathways for those who want to play at the highest level.
