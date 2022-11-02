NAPLAN results revealed many year 9 boys struggled with literacy skills, but a University of Wollongong expert said teachers are well-equipped to address learning gaps, and there are ways parents can help support their kids from home.
Results for students in 2022 remained mostly stable since last year, despite COVID interruptions, but record-low literacy standards from year 9 boys raised concern from some experts.
Despite the positive results overall, the data showed year 9 boys recorded the lowest reading standard since the tests began in 2008.
Across Australia, 13.5 per cent of year 9 boys scored below the national minimum standard for reading, compared to 8.5 per cent in 2008.
Dr Jessica Mantei, who is also deputy head of the university's school of education, said parents should communicate with teachers, be patient, and keep starting conversations with their children.
"Parents are always worried about their children ... but we know Australian teachers are among the best in the world," Dr Mantei said.
"They know what to do and they know how to work with young people."
At home, parents can help their children by playing an active role in their "literate lives", Dr Mantei said, by starting conversations and engaging with their school and teachers.
"They should go speak to the teachers - there's nothing they love more than a supportive, interested parent," she said.
Children build knowledge through conversation, so talking to children about their schoolwork and interests is essential.
"Whatever the year 9 novel is, borrow one from the local library, and read it too," Dr Mantei said.
Dr Mantei said the overall NAPLAN results across all ages were heartening in the midst of so much disruption.
Dr Mantei said the stable results were a testament to the work of teachers and parents through COVID lockdowns, despite initial panic the disruption would leave children behind in their education.
"It's kudos to teachers, teaching during the pandemic, and parents during home learning - what a job they've all done," she said.
