Hot Property Illawarra: This auction got one bidder's heart rate over 200 on their Fitbit

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Among the headlines this week was a slow-starter auction, which soon ramped up as a desirable Illawarra townhouse went for above the reserve price.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on how an auction that "was like church mice at the beginning" ended in a sale.
There was no shortage of excitement - one of the bidders had a Fitbit with the heart rate monitor, and said hers was going up over 200 when she was bidding.
When Chris Evans set about building his current property at Kiama, the goal was to create a "roomy, spacious, coastal family home".
Mr Evans said building the home was a labour of love that he completed "on my own time, after hours, after building other people's homes".
The impressive five-bedroom house is now for sale via EOI. You can take a video tour of the home.
Meanwhile, Illawarra home owners who recently purchased could be $122 worse off each month following the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate again.
On Tuesday, the RBA board increased the official interest rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 per cent, to 2.85 per cent.
This was the seventh consecutive rate hike, bringing interest rates to their highest level since April 2013.
Meanwhile, home owners throughout the Illawarra who are planning renovations or new builds will likely be focusing on improvements that will boost the value of their homes and also save them money, rather than luxury items, according to a leading Illawarra builder.
The median house price in the Illawarra has dipped below $1 million, and could fall further in the months ahead.
According to CoreLogic, as of the end of October, the Illawarra's median house value was $971,873.
The decrease in values has created opportunities for buyers such as Raby residents Helen Jeffs and husband Glenn.
The couple recently bought a house in Mount Warrigal, which they plan to use as an investment in the short-term, before eventually renovating and retiring there.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
