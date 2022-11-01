On the money: the moment young punters won big at Kembla Grange

These are the faces of young punters at Kembla Grange who backed the right horse.
Jaiden Ketteringham from Albion Park and Kirsty Vezinias from Shellharbour leapt in the air after winning $1000 between them during the Melbourne Cup Race.
The pair celebrated the win at the crowded Kembla Grange Racecourse, where hundreds gathered for Melbourne Cup festivities.
Gold Trip claimed victory in the 2022 Melbourne Cup, after he stormed to the front with 300 metres to run.
Michael Moroney's Emissary was second, with Maher and Eustace's High Emocean third.
While unlucky punters left Kembla Grange Racecourse with lighter pockets, Mr Ketteringham and Ms Vezinias will head home $1000 richer.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
