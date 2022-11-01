The man who set off a 90 minute siege in Bulli, sending nearby child care centres into lockdown, has pleaded guilty.
Justin Maxwell Bennis, 38, today admitted to eight charges stemming from the siege in early October, including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, three counts of harassing a police officer, using an offensive weapon to prevent detention, using a prohibited weapon and two counts of resisting or hindering a police officer.
Bennis's co-accused, Michelle Blackwell, has pleaded not guilty.
Appearing via audio-video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, Bennis asked to be sentenced today and when Magistrate Gabriel Fleming declined to do this, Bennis launched into an incomprehensible tirade before Ms Fleming cut him off.
"Mr Bennis, I am making the decisions, not you," Ms Fleming said.
Ms Fleming set a date in December for Bennis to return to Wollongong Local Court to be sentenced.
"I'll be dead by then," Bennis said.
Bennis entered not guilty pleas to driving charges stemming from a separate incident.
More to come
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.