Renowned Wollongong obstetrician Dr David Greening has parted ways with The Fertility Centre though mystery shrouds his departure.
The fertility specialist was one of the founding members of the IVF Australia facility when it opened in 2015. IVF Australia is the umbrella organisation of Wollongong's The Fertility Centre (TFC), and part of the Virtus Health Group.
Last Friday Dr Greening took to social media to announce he was moving on to the "next chapter" in his professional life.
Dr Greening, who will join Fertility First's Wollongong satellite clinic, bid an emotional farewell to his team from IVF Australia.
"Of all the TFCs [the fertility centres] in the national company Virtus Health I thought it was one of the best," he wrote on Facebook.
"Now I have to say goodbye which came as a shock to them [staff] all and patients."
"A lot going on and one day it will all be clear what happened to me," he wrote on his Facebook post.
"For now the sun's rising and I intend to seize this day."
A Virtus Health spokesperson confirmed the departure but would not elaborate as to why.
"We can confirm Dr David Greening no longer works at IVF Australia's Wollongong clinic, The Fertility Centre," the spokesperson said.
"We wish David every success in his future endeavours."
