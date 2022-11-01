The Illawarra has been been shaken awake by more vigorous winds on Wednesday morning, prompting another severe weather alert from the Bureau of Meteorology.
A warning for damaging winds, with peak gusts of up to 100km/h, was issued for parts of the Illawarra, Southern HIghlands, Southern Tablelands and more.
Winds are expected to ease below severe thresholds by late morning.
A strong marine wind warning was also issued for the Illawarra coast.
Gusts of 93km/h were recorded in Bellambi at 6.45am, while they reached 80km/h in Albion Park at 6.05am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
