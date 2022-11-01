A dash of good fortune plus two excellent wins has earned Steve Simeon and his Figtree Sports rink a spot in the Zone Triples final at headquarters Warilla Bowls on Sunday week. (NOV 13)
Simeon and partners Grahame Cook (lead) and Denis Cooper beat Daniel Doyle's Windang rink 23-17 in the semi-finals and Towradgi's Peter Grubb 30-16 in the quarter-finals last Sunday.
But it was the previous round's forfeit win over tournament favourites, Warilla's international trio of Gary Kelly, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys which was a talking point across the Open Triples last weekend.
The frustrated Warilla team were left stranded in Melbourne all Saturday after their early morning flight was cancelled. That left the star trio no option but to forfeit its round two clash against the Falcons after both teams had a first-round bye.
While it was a cruel blow for Warilla and a stroke of fortune for their opponents, the Figtree trio capitalised by winning both Sunday games to set up a clash against another formidable Warilla rink skipped by Lee Stinson in the Triples final.
Stinson and partners Aaron Spears (lead) and Craig Roberts have won four games beginning with a tight 24-21 victory over Corey Thompson's Albion Park side.
The Warilla rink were impressive in a 28-11 quarter-final win over Shane Garvey's Towradgi side and were arguably even better in beating clubmates Travis Moran, Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry 21-19 in the semi-finals.
The Gorillas vs Falcons decider on Sunday week (NOV 13) should be a beauty, while in the Zone Reserve Triples another Warilla rink will take on Wiseman Park for the title.
Warilla's Brett Shephard, Aldo Di Martino and Chris Cusack (skip) already have four wins including a tight 24-22 quarter-final victory over Figtree's Tony Trad, and a 24-17 win over Warilla clubmate Shane O'Neill in the semis.
Meanwhile, Wiseman Park lead, Irishman Wayne Lee and Heath Austin (second) were introduced to bowls just 18 months ago through the Jack Attack program and now, with skip Bruce Evans, are into the Reserve Triples final, also on Sunday week.
The Wisos trio also have four wins, three by a double-figure margin to fully deserve their place in the final.
Finally, Warilla will be represented in all three Zone Triples finals with Charlie Grech, Barry Peters and Paul Majkowycz (skip) to face Towradgi's Brian Suckley, David Wakeling and Robbie Warren (skip) in the Seniors final at Kiama BC on Saturday week. (NOV 12)
Majkowycz and partners are playing better with every match and advanced to the final with a strong 27-14 win over Mark Sunderland's strong Figtree rink.
Meanwhile, David Wakeling is among the Zone's most consistent bowlers, while teammates Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren won the 2022-23 Zone Senior Pairs in September.
The champions from all three Zone Triples events will represent Zone 16 at the 2022-23 NSW State Championships next July.
While entry numbers in all three Zone Triples events were disappointing, last weekend's brilliant weather contributed to some excellent bowls across all three formats with upsets aplenty and some surprise finalists on November 12-13.
Wiseman Park's Delia Raine and Helen Hallenan broke a final-end deadlock to beat Woonona's Michelle Fellows and Vicki Bott 22-21 in a thrilling Illawarra final of the State Senior Pairs.
Wiseman Park tied the match 21-21 with a single on the 20 th end before Raine played a stunning draw bowl to get inside Fellows' shot bowl for what proved to be the match-winner.
Hallenan was substituting for Carol Owen in the final after Owen and Raine had won four games to reach last Monday's decider at Wiseman Park BC.
Owen and Raine beat teams representing four clubs to make the final including a hard-fought 29-23 win over Windang's Adele Morell and Janis Howe in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Warilla's Vicki Turner and Leone Barnett clinched the Illawarra State Pairs with a 25-11 win over Oak Flats' Dianna Knowles and Margaret Beck in the final.
The new champions had a tense 18-17 first-up win over Dapto Citizens' Debra Kelly-Christine Ellem and played well in a 24-17 semi-final triumph over Windang's Wendy Stevens and Nicole Grogan.
Turner and Barnett have won many District titles and face Bowral in the Regional Playoff with the winner earning a spot in State Pairs at next year's State Women's Championships.
In a busy couple of weeks for Illawarra District Championships, the State Triples and State Senior Triples begin next Tuesday, with the two finals at Wiseman Park next Thursday. (NOV 10)
Eighteen teams will line up in both competitions which will feature many of Illawarra's best female bowlers.
Figtree Sports Maree Mortimer and Andrew Ransom are chasing a third straight spot at the State Mixed Pairs finals with the Illawarra qualifiers at their home club this weekend.
Mortimer and Ransom have won back-to-back Illawarra events, though the 2022-23 eligibility criteria has been expanded and allows bowlers to team up from different clubs.
In addition, 32 teams will progress to next year's State Finals - double the number from recent years.
This weekend 25 venues across NSW are hosting Mixed Pairs qualifiers, with six sections at Figtree Sports on Saturday.
The top teams advance to Sunday's finals with two sides to earn a spot at the 2022-23 NSW State Mixed Pairs Championship next July.
Before the amalgamation of Bowls NSW and Women's Bowls NSW the State Mixed Pairs was under the jurisdiction of the women's body with the state finals part of the annual NSW Women's State Championships.
The expanded qualification criteria has led to a record number of teams state-wide entering the State Mixed Pairs, and ensured 32 teams will feature in the draw for the State Finals.
