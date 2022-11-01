Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

LOOSE ENDS: Dramatic finish in Senior Pairs final

By Mike Driscoll
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grahame Cook, Denis Cooper and Steve Simeon are into the final of the Zone Triples at Warilla Bowls. Picture by Mike Driscoll

A dash of good fortune plus two excellent wins has earned Steve Simeon and his Figtree Sports rink a spot in the Zone Triples final at headquarters Warilla Bowls on Sunday week. (NOV 13)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.