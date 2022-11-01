Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Illawarra and South Coast businesses, the annual night of nights is tonight (November 2).
The business community will come together at The Fraternity Club this evening to see who will be named the winners of the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards in over 32 categories including restaurants, pet care, real estate and education through to specialised business.
The Awards are only possible with the support of Presenting Partners, Commonwealth Bank and Support Partners, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.
Shaun Stevens, Commonwealth Bank's head of small business for NSW and ACT said, "Small businesses play a critical role in fuelling our economy and building community spirit. Over a challenging and unpredictable few years, they have demonstrated remarkable passion, determination and resilience and we are thrilled to be helping recognise the contributions of this vibrant group of inspiring individuals.
"On behalf of my team and all of us at CommBank, congratulations to the finalists and wishing you all the best in this year's awards program."
Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said, "The award's evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judging a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year. Without them, these outstanding businesses wouldn't receive the recognition which they deserve."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
