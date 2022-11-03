Do you know how much your fruit bowl costs the planet?
The distance your food travels to get to your plate leaves a huge carbon footprint, researchers say, but locally-sourced fruit and veg is on the rise in the Illawarra.
Hundreds of Illawarra families have ditched supermarket produce for fruit and vegetable boxes supplied by local growers in a move towards eating sustainably.
Food miles
The kilometres food clocks up on the way to the pantry is hurting the climate, researchers say, and Australians are among the worst food transport emitters.
Food transport makes up 19 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from global food systems, and 6 percent of emissions from all sources, according to a 2022 study from the University of Sydney.
Fruit and vegetables, which often need refrigerated transport, constitute over a third of food transport emissions, the study revealed.
Green Connect's veggie boxes, the online farmer's market, and grocery co-op Box Divvy are among some of the initiatives championing local produce in the Illawarra, and families are getting on board, organisers say.
Farmborough Heights resident Silvana McCulloch organises a grocery co-op from her home, connecting almost 50 Illawarra families with growers and producers in and around the Sydney Basin.
Ms McCulloch works with Box Divvy, a network originally created by farmers near Taree to connect community groups directly with producers, reducing food miles and championing fair pay for farmers.
Members make produce orders, which have to meet minimum numbers within the group, then the fruit and veg is picked and delivered to Ms McCulloch's house within 24 to 48 hours.
"They don't store the food, so it's less waste and less handling," she said.
Ms McCulloch said Box Divvy organisers and other local options are "popping up everywhere", answering the call from residents who want more sustainable, local food options.
"When we buy from local growers, a greater portion of our money is cycled back through local communities - It ultimately strengthens the base of our own community," she said.
Green Connect Fair Food Coordinator Lindsay Burlton said the COVID-19 pandemic opened up many people's eyes to the importance of strong, local supply chains.
Ms Burlton said the group put a cap on the number of veggie boxes they were selling during COVID because of skyrocketing demand, and now send out between 150 and 175 boxes every week.
"People have become more aware of global supply chains, how vulnerable those pathways are [and] how important it is to have local supply chains for food and other things," Ms Burlton said.
Eating seasonally
Ms Burlton said eating local produce also puts residents in touch with what's in season.
"We've become so accustomed to getting whatever we want, whenever we want it," she said.
"Eating out of season means increased food miles," she said.
As more residents turn to local growers for fruit and veg, Ms Burlton hopes the demand will help attract and support more growers in the region.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.