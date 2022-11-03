Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra residents ditch supermarket fruit and veg for sustainable alternatives

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Silvana McCulloch of Farmborough Heights hands a grocery box to one of her members. She is a 'hubster' for community grocery co-op Box Divvy. Picture by Adam McLean.

Do you know how much your fruit bowl costs the planet?

