Two hundred-tonne transformers have been unloaded on the docks at Port Kembla to be part of a superconnecter linking Austrlaia's green energy grid.
The two large transformers were shipped from China to Port Kembla on the AAL Fremantle and wll play an essential role in a 700km electricity transmission project from Wagga Wagga to the South Australian border, linking the power grids of NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
Once unloaded, the transformers, which weigh 118 tonnes each, were hauled by road to Buronga, near Mildura, where Transgrid is undertaking construction on the first of 1500 steel towers.
Transgrid executive general manager major projects Gordon Taylor said the transformers were a key part of the "energy superhighway".
"The arrival of this first big electrical kit adds even more momentum to this once-in-a-generation project which will enable sharing of energy between NSW, Victoria and South Australia for the first time," he said.
The transformers are part of the synchronous condensers, which will provide reactive power compensation on the 330kV system. This technology is essential to integrating variable power sources such as wind and solar into the electricity grid.
Once complete in 2024, the project is expected to lower power bills and allow more renewable electricity to enter the grid.
Port Kembla is increasingly used by shipping companies to transport major energy infrastructure. In May, roads were closed in the Illawarra as two massive turbines were taken from Port Kembla to the Tallawarra Power Station in Yallah.
