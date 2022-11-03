Take a gap year around the world Advertising Feature

Something as simple as negotiating your own travel time and logistics teaches you problem solving you cannot learn anywhere else. Picture Shutterstock

Taking a gap year after you finish high school is not a year off.

For many would-be university or TAFE students, taking time off after the hectic schedule of the HSC and experiencing something outside of high school, is a wonderful way to enhance personal growth.

This is the time you branch out into the world as an adult on your own.

With international travel finally back on the agenda following the COVID-19 pandemic, school leavers once again have the option of taking a trip overseas and exploring new places whether that's for a few weeks or while taking a gap year.

It's a great experience to share with friends and something to look forward to and to reward yourself after all the hard work, dedication and study required for the final year of school.

If you don't want to travel you may want to work to get some experience, volunteer, learn a language or skill or move out with friends, all of these options will improve your life skills as you find your way in the world.

A study of more than 900 first-year students by Sydney University researchers has revealed that not only did taking a year off have a positive effect on students' motivation, it also translated into a real boost in performance in the first semester at university.

Gap year students are perceived to be 'more mature, more self-reliant and independent' than non-gap year students [Birch, The Characteristics of Gap-Year Students and Their Tertiary Academic Outcomes, Australia, 2007].

Research has proven that skills obtained in a gap year significantly increase a student's ability to cope with stress when they begin their studies at university.

In today's work environment, people who work best with others - denoted often times as having Emotional Intelligence (EQ rather than IQ) tend to be more successful.

A gap year will challenge students to work better with a more diverse array of people. Gap years often solve issues of academic burnout with healthy choices and satisfy multiple learning types.