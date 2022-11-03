So the stress of study and examinations are behind them but for some students unsure what to do next year, the stress could just be beginning.
University is always a good option provided students are keen to do more study and achieve the right ATAR.
TAFE is a solid option as well, with theoretical and practical courses leading to real jobs.
There is a renewed drive to get students at TAFE.
Recent changes to JobTrainer mean you can now access select fee-free courses, no matter your employment status. New 2022 fee-free JobTrainer courses are being added all the time.
Announced by NSW treasurer Matt Kean, an extra 70,000 people across the state will receive fee-free TAFE training.
The reason is that there is a trade skills shortage at the moment.
This extra funding is in addition to the 100,000 fee-free apprenticeships and 70,000 fee-free traineeships.
To take advantage of these fee-free opportunities, people need to satisfy certain criteria such as:
The NSW government will pay for the tuition fees of over 70 courses.
When it comes to apprentice programs, apprentices will need to check whether they qualify as well.
Also, the NSW government is offering a $250 prepaid debit card to help certain people with the cost of travel such as fuel or other means of travel.
This is for university students and apprentices in a regional area for travel between work or school.
This card can be used for Opal top ups, public transport, etc. The two-year trial starts from February next year. Criteria applies:
So with all these offers, students may want to consider a TAFE course. Course areas include university pathways, further study bachelor degrees (no ATAR required), automotive, building, business, finance, hairdressing, health and fitness, info technology, animal studies, tourism, hospitality, and more.
Join them online or at your nearest participating campus, and discover how TAFE NSW can help you get the skills you need for the job you want.
Explore a wide range of online study options, across a range of modern industries. Study online and enjoy flexible learning to fit your lifestyle, with their online short courses, certificates, diplomas and degrees.
See tafensw.edu.au
Those students who tend to excel will be looking at the lists for All-round Achiever, Top Achievers in Course and Distinguished Achievers when the result comes out.
So what makes some students excel?
"There are two types of achievers - 'those who chase dreams and those who avoid nightmares'.
Of course, a healthy dose of the right genes help but an achiever is driven by a strong motive to achieve.
They focus on promotion goals and keep moving forward.
This is in contrast to people who are more motivated to avoid failure and so set prevention goals.
It's a personality type rather than upbringing or genetic makeup.
Characteristics include:
These students strive to do their best because they need the feeling of accomplishment and success.
All-round Achievers
All-round Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) in 10 or more units of courses in their current pattern of study.
HSC Top Achievers in Course
Top Achievers in Course lists the student(s) who achieved one of the highest places in an HSC course or VET examination and also achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4).
The maximum place in Top Achievers for each course varies according to the candidature of the course as outlined in tables on the NSW Education Standards' website.
Distinguished Achievers
Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
The school reported is the student's main school. In some cases the student may have studied one or more courses at another school.
See educationstandards.nsw.edu.au for more details.
With the final written exams taking place on November 4 (today), the more than 67,000 NSW students sitting the HSC in 2022 can celebrate together as their 13 years of schooling comes to a close.
You have put in the hard work and now it is time to congratulate yourself as you wait for the results to come in.
The HSC results will be released on December 15 via Students Online and will be sent to students by email and SMS.
The HSC credentials will include a HSC Testamur, Record of Achievement detailing a student's year 12, 11 and 10 results, and personalised course reports for relevant HSC courses.
Many of this year's HSC students will be heading to university in 2023 to complete further studies in their chosen field.
The Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) said more than 41,000 NSW and ACT year 12 students applied for tertiary study in 2023 during early bird applications.
In addition, more than 18,000 non-year 12 applicants applied for university - a drop of 12.5 per cent on last year.
Many students have also applied directly to individual universities for study next year to maximise their chances of receiving an offer. UAC has processed another 82,094 undergraduate applications on behalf of individual universities.
This brings the total number of undergraduate applications processed by UAC to 145,595.
Kim Paino, general manager of marketing and engagement at UAC said, "It's not surprising that the non-year 12 numbers have dropped now that borders are open, and employment is high. Year 12s are still very keen on further study and are looking to utilise the multiple pathways available to them."
There's still time to apply - applications for semester 1, 2023 are open until Friday, February 3, 2023.
Applicants can apply on UAC's website at uac.edu.au
Congratulations to the class of 2022 for all the hard work and effort you have put in over the last few years and particularly in these last few months.
Enjoy a hard earned rest before you ponder what your future holds.
Taking a gap year after you finish high school is not a year off.
For many would-be university or TAFE students, taking time off after the hectic schedule of the HSC and experiencing something outside of high school, is a wonderful way to enhance personal growth.
This is the time you branch out into the world as an adult on your own.
With international travel finally back on the agenda following the COVID-19 pandemic, school leavers once again have the option of taking a trip overseas and exploring new places whether that's for a few weeks or while taking a gap year.
It's a great experience to share with friends and something to look forward to and to reward yourself after all the hard work, dedication and study required for the final year of school.
If you don't want to travel you may want to work to get some experience, volunteer, learn a language or skill or move out with friends, all of these options will improve your life skills as you find your way in the world.
A study of more than 900 first-year students by Sydney University researchers has revealed that not only did taking a year off have a positive effect on students' motivation, it also translated into a real boost in performance in the first semester at university.
Gap year students are perceived to be 'more mature, more self-reliant and independent' than non-gap year students [Birch, The Characteristics of Gap-Year Students and Their Tertiary Academic Outcomes, Australia, 2007].
Research has proven that skills obtained in a gap year significantly increase a student's ability to cope with stress when they begin their studies at university.
In today's work environment, people who work best with others - denoted often times as having Emotional Intelligence (EQ rather than IQ) tend to be more successful.
A gap year will challenge students to work better with a more diverse array of people. Gap years often solve issues of academic burnout with healthy choices and satisfy multiple learning types.
This can reignite a sense of curiosity for learning, through real life situations and exploring possible career options through hands-on field work.