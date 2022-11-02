'Kids lives matter': Vigil for Cassius Turvey sparks emotional scenes in Wollongong

Warning: This story features the names and images of deceased Aboriginal people.
Family members of Cassius Turvey addressed a crowd of mourners in Wollongong, sharing their fond memories of the generous, community-minded schoolboy who held a special place in their hearts.
Wiradyuri Noongar-Yamatji man Zeke Wighton told the hundreds who gathered at MacCabe Park, many who were wiping tears away, to take some deep breaths before he began his powerful address.
"It's a very intense and sorry time, but if you take a few deep breaths, we'll try and get through this," Mr Wighton said.
Cassius was Mr Wighton's uncle and his mother's first cousin. He remembered the 15-year-old as a highly-respected, culturally strong boy who sparked joy in everyone he met.
"The character of Cassius Turvey ... he is the light in everyone's lives. When he entered a room, everyone started smiling, everyone started laughing," Mr Wighton said.
Noongar-Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey was allegedly attacked with a metal pole while he was walking home from school with his friends in Perth on October 13.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries before suffering a seizure some days later. He died in hospital on October 23, sparking an outpouring of grief and anger across the country.
The matter is before the court, with a 21-year-old charged with murder.
Mr Wighton went on to share special memories of time spent with Cassius over the years, then thanked everyone who had donated to an online fundraiser, started by Mr Wighton's mother, which has raised more than $560,000 for the Turvey family.
"We had over 60 blackfullas on a cruise ship, you can imagine a young kid on a cruise ship going wild with all the free ice cream and pizzas ... running around with not a care in the world," Mr Wighton said.
"I was lucky enough to experience that with him.
"But my favourite memory of Cassius is when my brother and I had a combined birthday a couple years ago in Albury.
"We had friends and family in Albury who couldn't make it. But Cassius flew all the way from Perth to come celebrate with us on our birthday. He spent all that time, money and effort."
Barkindji Wilyakali Noongar and Wadjuk man Nathan Kickett also read out a statement from Cassius' mother Mechelle Turvey, speaking of her pain after the loss of her "larger than life" and "jovial" son.
"On behalf of my family ... the kindness, the love, and the outpouring of tributes across the nation has been so appreciated by my family, and I send our love to each and every one of you for supporting and raising your voices," the statement read.
"We knew from the early days Cassius would be a shining star. This was easily seen by his family by the way he smiled, he laughed, the way he cared about others. Cassius was a people-lover.
"He had so much respect for elders. He was the heart and soul of the community."
In the statement, Ms Turvey also spoke of losing her husband Sam Turvey after a two-year battle with cancer a couple of months prior to Cassius' passing.
She also urged the crowd to be "savvy" about getting video evidence if they are about the be attacked in order to reduce violence.
"We must address this in evidence gathering for other children who are frightened to intervene and not likely to call authorities," Mr Kickett read.
"Children should be educated to contact teachers ... government's need to invest in eliminating youth violence."
Illawarra Aboriginal Elder Lindy Lawler, who is a Stolen Generations survivor, was among the crowd holding a sign emblazoned "it's not about being at the wrong place or wrong time ... young Cassius was at the right place".
"I know what it's like being removed from your family, but this continues to happen around Australia. It has to stop, it cannot go on forever and ever," Aunty Lawler said.
"We need to come together in harmony ... and stop the violence."
After a smoking ceremony and healing dances, songs were played and candles were lit in Cassius' honour as the masses gathered in a heart shape around his family.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
