The Illawarra Performing Arts Centre will shut down early next year for extensive renovation work worth almost $4 million.
In papers to be tabled at at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, the main problem is identified as the roof, and the work to replace it will require the venue to be shut down for several months.
"The roof sheeting, flashings and penetrations of the IPAC are original and are located in a corrosive environment with large sections showing significant corrosion," the business papers stated.
"The roof area has reached end of life requiring replacement and forms a significant part of the refurbishment costs."
The roof sheeting has not been replaced since the IPAC opened in 1988.
The closure is planned for the first few months of 2023, "when bookings are low".
At present, the last show for the year is the Vanessa Lee Dance Academy show on December 11 with the first listed show for next year being Tom Gleeson's Hard Quiz Live in early March.
While the shut down for the roof repair is in place, council also plans to undertake interior renovations due to "general wear and tear" in the IMB and Bruce Gordon theatres.
This internal work will include new seating in both theatres and the replacement of the existing wheelchair platform in the IMB Theatre to ensure compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act.
The carpet, doors, ceiling and lighting will also be either refurbished or replaced.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
