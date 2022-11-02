During work hours, general manager Mr Sleigh of Destination Wollongong convinces tourists and visitors to experience the hospitality of Illawarra.
"It's always been a very welcoming and open city, and people want to support each other, and that's a wonderful part of Wollongong," he said.
But Mr Sleigh's focus is also on mental and physical health. Healthier Illawarra Men highlighted how men often took a cavalier attitude towards their health, not seeing the doctor regularly and disregarding lifestyle factors.
"Programs have been undertaken in schools, sporting clubs and hospitality venues through the Barstool Brothers program," Mr Sleigh said.
The course also gives hospitality staff the ability to spot when someone might be going through a difficult period.
Barstool Brothers general manager Daniel Chin said, "Our goal is to have the Illawarra as one of the most mental health conscious and safe areas in Australia."
An informative editorial also looks at Tristan Knowles, a financial planning professional and a wheelchair basketballer, who offers financial wellbeing advice.
This Health and Wellbeing Guide also looks at those struggling with identity. Roxee Horror is a drag queen who struggled with her identity until she was supported by a sisterhood.
Today, drag is a full time career for Ms Horror, who regularly performs throughout the Illawarra.
Ms Horror said that putting herself out there, although it can be hard, was what enabled her to find her tribe.
"I went from thinking that I'm 27 years old, and my life was over, and I then realised that at 27 years old, my life was just beginning."
But the Health and Wellbeing guide also looks at infusion therapy injections, cupping therapy, salt therapy, skin injectables for men and women, alcohol consumption, foot health, Pilates, and so much more.
Have a read and learn more about your own health and wellbeing.
