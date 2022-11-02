Launching the Illawarra Mercury's Health and Wellbeing Guide 2022

During work hours, general manager Mr Sleigh of Destination Wollongong convinces tourists and visitors to experience the hospitality of Illawarra.
But Mr Sleigh's said it's only successful with strong mental and physical health wellbeing something he champions as part of his involvement with Healthier Illawarra Men.
The awareness raising organisation highlights how men often take a cavalier attitude towards their health, not seeing the doctor regularly and disregarding lifestyle factors.
And it is one of those featured in the Illawarra Mercury's health and well being magazine.
Mr Sleigh highlights the Barstool Brothers programme which provides wellbeing courses at schools, sporting clubs and hospitality venues.
The course also gives hospitality staff the ability to spot when someone might be going through a difficult period.
Barstool Brothers general manager Daniel Chin said: "Our goal is to have the Illawarra as one of the most mental health conscious and safe areas in Australia."
The health and wellbeing magazine also includes the work of Tristan Knowles, a financial planning professional and a wheelchair basketballer, who offers financial wellbeing advice and explores those struggling with identity.
Wollongong drag queen Roxee Horror describes her struggle with her identity until she was supported by a sisterhood.
Today, drag is a full time career for Ms Horror, who regularly performs throughout the Illawarra.
Ms Horror said that putting herself out there, although it can be hard, was what enabled her to find her tribe.
"I went from thinking that I'm 27-years-old, and my life was over, and I then realised that at 27-years-old, my life was just beginning."
But the Health and Wellbeing guide also looks at infusion therapy injections, cupping therapy, salt therapy, skin injectables for men and women, alcohol consumption, foot health, pilates, and so much more.
