Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What the childcare subsidies mean for Illawarra families

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 2 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Heights mum Kaitlin Louth with daughter Amelia Berry and MPs Stephen Jones and Alison Byrnes at Dapto Community Preschool. Picture by Robert Peet

Lake Heights mum Kaitlin Louth breathed a sigh of relief when she realised she could strike off childcare from her long list of expenses, with the early education sector emerging as a major winner in the federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.