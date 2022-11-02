Lake Heights mum Kaitlin Louth breathed a sigh of relief when she realised she could strike off childcare from her long list of expenses, with the early education sector emerging as a major winner in the federal budget.
Caring for a two-year-old daughter as full-time working parents has not come without its challenges so the government's plans to make childcare affordable for families was more than welcomed by Ms Louth.
Struggling with the cost of living pressures, Ms Louth said she could only afford childcare for three days a week, with her 80-year-old grandmother caring for her daughter on the remaining days.
"With 90 per cent subsidies, I would be able to send my daughter to the preschool an extra day which would be great for our household's financial situation," she said.
Ms Louth said paying for childcare has been one of the top priorities for the past two years and with the expected cut in fees, she would be able to spend the money elsewhere.
"I would love for us to have that extra money to be able to go out for dinner or maybe buy something nice for my daughter or just put the money towards Christmas," she said.
"Since she's been here, her speech has been amazing. She's learning, so if she's coming that extra day that might be even better for her education and get her ready for the big school."
General Manager of Operations at Big Fat Smile Amanda Archer appreciated the funding towards the early education sector which she said was going through a crisis at the moment.
"We have a major workforce shortage and we are concerned about our ability to meet that increased need. We have educators leaving the sector in droves due to pay and conditions," she said.
The financial support, Ms Archer said, would mean they would be able to pay their staff well all the while not putting financial pressure on families.
"So basically this is a win for families and this is a win for early education care," she said.
The subsidies will kick in from July 2023, with the $4.7 billion investment to be utilised over four years.
Families with joint income of up to $530,000 a year will be eligible to apply.
Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones said the move from the government will bring some much-needed relief to about 12,000 local families struggling amid high cost of living pressures.
"God knows we need every worker at the moment given the workforce shortage in every occupation in the country."
Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes believes the subsidies will help get women back into the workforce.
"These changes will also increase help to increase female participation in the workplace and increase productivity - a win for families and for our economy," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.