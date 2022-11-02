Troublesome Mt St Thomas street gets Wollongong council's attention

Wollongong City Council is trying to tackle the long-running problems on The Avenue at Mt St Thomas - but it is unlikely to include residents' wishes for one-way traffic.
For years, residents along The Avenue have been frustrated by speeding vehicles and the lack of adequate footpaths.
That combination means pedestrians often have to use the road, navigating around parked cars while keeping an eye out for passing vehicles.
Part of the problem is motorists using The Avenue as a rat run between Coniston and Figtree, rather than the more suitable Gladstone Avenue.
On Tuesday, resident Kate Sergent offered an invitation to Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery to grab a pram and try to negotiate the street.
While there is no word on whether Cr Bradbery will accept the invitation, a council spokeswoman said they were aware of the issues on The Avenue.
"Council acknowledges community concerns and issues regarding road safety along The Avenue, Mt St Thomas," the spokeswoman said.
"Council staff have met with community advocates and residents to inform them of any proposals moving forward.
"We have undertaken traffic investigations along The Avenue, which included monitoring driver behaviour, traffic counts and speed through variable message signs, cameras and traffic counters in August and September 2022 to collect data about speed and volumes of traffic."
The spokeswoman said council was working on a draft concept, which may include "signage, line marking and traffic cushions" aka speed bumps.
However, this may not include residents' suggestions to change a section of The Avenue to a one-way street.
"To appropriately consider this, traffic modelling would be required to understand the impact on the surrounding street network, including Gladstone Avenue, Ocean Street and Taronga Avenue and consultation with a broader catchment of residents and businesses," the spokeswoman said.
"At this point in time council is looking at more immediate interventions and changes. The level of impact these changes make to the existing concerns of residents will then be considered and inform any further changes if necessary."
The spokeswoman said council had also assessed the possibility of building a new footpath along The Avenue.
"There are a number of gradient issues, vegetation and driveways that make the construction of a traditional accessible footpath along The Avenue challenging," she said. "We are exploring alternate approaches to improve pedestrian access."
