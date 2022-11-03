Restaurant owner speaks for us all. Letters, November 4, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Restaurant owner speaks for us all. Letters to the Editor, November 4, 2022

November 4 2022 - 4:00am
Having already a world class portfolio of public art, the decision taken by Wollongong City Council (WCC) to add the ugly and dysfunctional "palm tree up a pole", along with a reprise of Fred and Wilma Flintstone's Bedrock City decor in our CBD is an exploitation of the city's ratepayers.

