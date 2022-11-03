Restaurant owner speaks for us all. Letters, November 4, 2022

Having already a world class portfolio of public art, the decision taken by Wollongong City Council (WCC) to add the ugly and dysfunctional "palm tree up a pole", along with a reprise of Fred and Wilma Flintstone's Bedrock City decor in our CBD is an exploitation of the city's ratepayers.
The owner and staff of the popular inner-city restaurant His Boy Elroy I believe, in publicly declaring "trees belong in holes not up poles!" expressed the held opinion of most WCC ratepayers. It is often said "Art belongs in the eye of its beholder."
The artistic inspiration of those on WCC who signed off on the expensive monstrosity in our CBD I humbly suggest, came from an opposite source!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
I continue to be dismayed at the cavalier attitude taken by many Australian politicians and so-called defence experts at their apparent acceptance of the likelihood of Australia being involved, should America go to war with China. This would be a catastrophic event which Australia should be doing everything possible to prevent. Most Australians understand the difference between "defence" and "attack."
At least Clive Williams of ANU's Strategic and Defence Studies gave us some insight into the difference in his opinion piece in the Mercury (November 2). He pointed out that Australia's involvement in wars has almost exclusively been in other countries in partnership with America.
He cited Malaya, Korea, Vietnam, Borneo, Iraq, Afghanistan and now potentially Ukraine and Taiwan. Those involvements, although characterised by Australian governments of the day as having been carried out in Australia's defence, look very much to me as if we were "attacking" others.
I'm sure that's the way we would see it if foreign armed forces were in action in Australia "defending themselves" against us. We must not go down this path against China. There must be better ways to settle international rivalry than going to war.
Australia's foreign policy options should be directed at finding such ways and certainly should not include joining with America in a war with China over Taiwan.
John Martin, Woonona
No doubt many of us have learnt to expect the power to be on and Chicken Little will be ready for tea. It's not the sky that's falling in but the planet.
The research has been providing evidence of climate change for years and if the floods, fires and droughts aren't telling you anything then you've probably had your brain placed in a very private place. Dumb and dumbfounded comments are just plain stupid.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
