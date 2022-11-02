A draw seems the most likely result after NSW's push for an outright win was thwarted by some good lower-order batting by South Australia late on day three of their Marsh Sheffield Shield fixture at North Dalton Park.
Though South Australia turned the game on its head in the final hour of play with some inspired bowling by Wes Agar and Wollongong-born all-rounder Nathan McAndrew to see NSW reeling at 3-30 in their second innings.
Earlier NSW looked on track to take a first innings lead of over 100 runs before Ben Manenti (20) and Brendan Doggett (48) put on an 80-run stand for the ninth wicket.
The Blues were left to rue a missed opportunity to dismiss Doggett for just four just before the tea break after he was dropped by Moses Henriques from the bowling of Liam Hatcher.
NSW thought they had Doggett, who hit his highest first-class score, out the previous ball, but the umpire dismissed their appeal that the batsman had gloved the ball to Henriques.
South Australia made the most of their good luck and went on to score 311 before being bowled out, 78-runs short of NSW's first innings of 5-389.
Oak Flats junior Blake Nikitaras scored one in the second innings before given out LBW off the bowling of Agar.
Agar then dismissed fellow opener Hughes (11) to have NSW reeling at 2-14.
Agar produced a great spell late in the day, finishing with 2-12 from seven testing and economical overs.
McAndrew (1-4) then came to the party to snare the prized wicket of first innings centurion Kurtis Patterson.
The NSW skipper could only manage seven in his second dig.
Agar's wickets capped a great game so far for the South Australian quick, who bagged three wickets in the first innings and a very handy 57 batting as a night-watchman.
The Blues head into the final day with a 113-run lead after NSW went to stumps at 3-35.
Jason Sangha (12) and Moses Henriques (2) the not out batsmen.
With 112 overs slated to be bowled in the day it will be interesting to see the approach both sides take on Thursday.
A draw will do neither side any good, with NSW in last-place and South Australia just above them on the ladder.
NSW's push for maximum points got off to a good start on Wednesday, taking three wickets in the first session.
But it was Agar who stole the show before lunch, hitting an entertaining 57 runs before he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Nikitaras off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.
Agar's first first-class half-century came off just 62 balls and included eight boundaries from some lofty hitting. Agar shared a 52-run partnership with Henry Hunt (24) and 36-run stand with Daniel Drew (20).
The batting cameo came after the SA quick picked up 2-69 in the first innings.
South Australia went to lunch 4-128 but things could have been much worse for the visitors if Jake Lehman (6 not out) was not dropped at first slip off the first ball he faced.
The previous ball NSW quick Liam Hatcher, who had 1-11 from six overs in the first session, removed Test batter Travis Head.
Head had only made eight runs when he was brilliantly caught at second slip by Henriques.
Australian off-spinner Lyon was NSW's best in the opening session, taking 2-35 from his 10 overs.
NSW also won the extended two and half hour session between lunch and tea claiming another four wickets to reduce South Australia to 8-242 at the tea break.
But midway through the session it looked like Australian Test keeper Alex Carey was going to drag South Australia back into the game with a quickfire half-century.
Carey and Oak Flats junior Nathan McAndrew shared a valuable 69-run stand for the seventh-wicket before the latter was caught by keeper Baxter Holt from the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis (3-44) for a patient 12 runs from 68 balls.
South Australia were reeling at 8-229 soon after when Hatcher (3-71) claimed the prized wicket of Carey, who scored 64 runs from just 74 balls.
Things could have been even worse but Doggett was controversially given not out when it seemed he had gloved the ball to first slip.
The very next ball Doggett was dropped by Henriques..
Hatcher, Dwarshuis and Lyon (3-69) were the pick of NSW's bowlers, snaring three wickets apiece.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
