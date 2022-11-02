One of the Fairy Meadow businesses in line to be demolished to make way for a proposed four-storey development reckons it will be good for the suburb.
A development application for the building has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
It includes 36 apartments with three ground-floor commercial spaces and basement parking for 60 cars on a dog leg block fronting both the Princes Highway and Daisy Street.
It would see several existing business premises demolished, including the popular Harley and Johns Seafood which has been in Daisy Street for 14 years.
Owner Grant Logue said his landlord had told him about the planned development when it was being discussed several years ago and he was actually backing the four-storey apartment block.
"Personally, I think development's good," Mr Logue said.
"For the little restaurants and cafes in the area it will be great for them. The buildings that are being replaced are old and tired. So I think it will be good for the area.
"It'll freshen up the area and maybe encourage a bit more development, which may even encourage some bigger stores to come as well."
For Mr Logue, he planned to use the possibility of the development coming as a chance to relocate.
"I think I'd like to get out and find something else, probably a bigger shop and see what else we can add," Mr Logue said.
"I think it's a good opportunity for us. The owner would like us to go back into the development but I just don't think it's the right location with residents above us.
"Also it's a hard thing to go somewhere for two years [during construction] and then come back."
He said moving everything was a big job and he wasn't keen to do it twice in two years.
At this stage Mr Logue isn't sure where he might move Harley and Johns but said he had people asking him to relocate in various places from Corrimal down to Kiama.
"We're not steadfast on where we're going to move," he said.
"it's just finding that right location. The customers are good and loyal so I think most of them it does matter where we go - they'll still follow us."
