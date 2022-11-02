Get set for The Gong Crawl fusing music and art this November

Wollongong garage punk band Hoon has teamed up with the city's biggest music makers for a new music and art festival.
The Gong Crawl will kick off on November 19 with a mixture of 28 live bands (including Hoon performing) across different venues, intertwined with visual art exhibitions.
Lead singer of Hoon Daniel Breda said the idea was to "emulate" The King Street Crawl (now known at The King Street Carnival) from Sydney's inner west, and celebrate what the South Coast has to offer.
It's pretty cool to accomplish something of this scale.- Daniel Breda of Hoon
"It feels like it's pretty cool to accomplish something of this scale," he said.
Meantime, the joint project with Yours and Owls has been a year in the making due to concern over COVID cancellations and restrictions.
"There's a lot going on and there has been consistently for the last six months," Breda said.
The music will waft through six different venues (two suited to all ages) with a smorgasboard of sound from indie rock, garage, pop, pop punk, rap and hip hop - all mostly local artists.
It's the first large-scale event produced by Hoon, with the help of a $23,685 grant from Create NSW.
The music starts at 3pm and will play into the night. Tickets are free, but are required for venue limits: moshtix.com.au/v2/a/TheGongCrawl
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
The Gong Crawl is proudly presented by Hoon and Yours & Owls; Supported by Create NSW; Sponsored by Young Henrys.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.