See here all of the finalists announced for the Illawarra Sports Awards

The Illawarra Sports Awards are officially back.
Join us in celebrate the all the achievements from players, coaches, volunteers and teams in our region.
Check out the finalists for the Elite Male and Female Athlete Of The Year, Local Hero Of The Year, Team Of The Year and Coach Of The Year awards below.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://www.illawarrasportsawards.com.au/
Finalists: Ali Day, Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilve (same ticket), Luke Pople, Alex Volkanovski, Adam Zampa.
Finalists: Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis (same ticket), Tinka Easton, Cailtin Foord, Jasmine Greenwood, Emma McKeon, Ellen Perez.
Finalists: Debra Banks, Steve Delany, David Griffin, Michael McClelland, Yani Sekulovski, Peter Vrtkovski.
Finalists: Michael Coleman, Richard Davis, Brendan Dowler, Courtney Flack, Shane McLeish, Marj Parr.
Finalists: Albion Park Women's Hockey Club, Gerringong Lions U-18, Illawarra Cycling Pursuit Team, Shellharbour Junior Football Club Champions of Champions, Warilla Surf Life Saving U-14, Wollongong Roller Hawks.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
