Macquarie Pass closed during working hours next week

Commuters are preparing to add time to their journeys next week as Macquarie Pass closes for maintenance.
The road will be closed in both directions between Tourist Road and Yellow Rock Road from Tuesday, November 8 to Thursday 10 November, between 9am and 3pm, weather permitting.
Property access will be maintained throughout the work.
The essential maintenance work needs to be carried out during the day for safety reasons due to the terrain and lighting.
Work will include drainage and signage repairs, electronic signage maintenance, vegetation clearing and litter collection.
Detours for all vehicles will be in place via the Hume Motorway, Picton Road and M1 Princes Motorway, adding up to additional 30 minutes additional travel time.
Jamberoo Mountain Road is also closed to motorists.
