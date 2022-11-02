Kareela the official spot to uncover future Sydney FC stars

The pathway to professional football in Sydney FC's Sky Blue Academy is seemingly taking off, with 70 per cent of its training program participants in Kareela gaining selection into the club's successful Academy Program.
The club's training base out of Kareela - which a number of Wollongong kids attend - has been taking off with the turnover rate of youngsters actually progressing into the Sky Blues Academy very high.
Following a poor A-League season last campaign, the first team currently sit third on the ladder with a number of their own products performing on the biggest stage.
Patrick Wood, Aaron Gurd, Adrian Segecic, Patrick Yazbek, Jaiden Kucharski, Jake Girdwood-Reich and Corey Hollman - all of whom have first team minutes under their belts with the five-time competition champions this season - have all been long term academy prospects at Sydney FC.
Those players that do not make the A-League team each week are selected for the side's NPL team, playing in the state league.
The journey to become a professional football all started at a very young age for these players and Sydney are hoping there will be more to come from places like Kareela and at their other Academy base Macquarie Park.
"Of those kids around 50 per cent will make it through to play for our Academy first grade team," junior academy manager Nick Susko said.
"That's not a hard and fast figure but we always err on the side of retaining the talent we have within the Academy. It just means once you get in, you're a chance of going all the way and as we've seen from the current A-League squad, quite a few have graduated into professional careers.
"Not only with Sydney FC but elsewhere and we've always maintained a good rate of selection in national team squads," he said.
The ATP program at Kareela - in the Sutherland Shire - provided a needed local base for over 1000 kids last year to develop their skills and progress to the next stage of their respective careers.
The 2022/23 program is open for applications from talented 10, 11, 12 year old boys and 12, 13, 14 year old girls who are currently part of SAP, GSAP or development squads at their local association or NPL club.
The year-long program is run as a development program across 40 weeks.
The club is introducing their inaugural female academy squads next year, with 103 girls participating in the Academy Training Program last season.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
