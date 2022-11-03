Illawarra Mercury
Bargo man Hayden Turner accused of raping Illawarra woman on camping trip granted strict bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Hayden James Turner outside Wollongong Local Court after he was granted bail on Wednesday. Picture by ACM.

A man who allegedly raped an 18-year-old Illawarra woman after she repeatedly asked him to stop while the pair were on a group camping trip has been granted strict bail.

