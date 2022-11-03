A man who allegedly raped an 18-year-old Illawarra woman after she repeatedly asked him to stop while the pair were on a group camping trip has been granted strict bail.
Hayden James Turner, 20, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells on Wednesday following his arrest the day before, where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflict actual bodily harm and sexual intercourse without consent.
Turner, of Bargo, was also charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl stemming from a separate alleged incident in March this year.
Police allege Turner raped the Illawarra woman in her swag on January 26, while on a camping trip in the Southern Highlands, documents tendered to the court showed.
Those camping had been drinking and about 1am, the woman went to bed in her swag when she saw someone join her, police facts say.
It is alleged Turner started kissing her, forced himself on top of her and raped as she said "No" and "Stop" . According to court documents, she messaged her friend on Snapchat and told her what happened.
The woman, who had bruises on her legs and neck, went to Shellharbour Hospital that afternoon where she undertook a Sexual Assault Investigation Kit, police facts say.
It's alleged Turner replied to a Snapchat she sent from the hospital that read "Are you there from me?" to which she responded, "Yah".
Officers spoke to Turner on Tuesday morning at Lake Illawarra police station where he told them the sex was consensual.
During the interview, detectives also questioned Turner about an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old girl.
Police allege the girl received a message from Turner on Snapchat during March last year, asking her to sneak out and meet him.
She arrived at his address in Bargo under the belief they were going to McDonald's, police facts say, but it is alleged he raped her in the backseat of his 4WD.
The girl walked home after the incident, and Turner allegedly blocked her on Snapchat the next day.
On June 1, the girl reported the incident at the Child Abuse Squad in Liverpool.
Turner allegedly told police he had "never been alone" with her and that she had never been to his address without her parents.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations were "very, very serious" but was prepared to grant Turner strict bail given his young age and that he has no prior criminal history.
Turner was ordered to reside in Campbelltown and abide by an 8pm to 6am curfew. He can only leave home to go to work, unless in the company of his grandmother.
The court heard Turner denies the allegations. He is set to face Campbelltown Local Court in January next year.
If you require support, please contact RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
