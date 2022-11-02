Hawks captain keeping the faith as finals climb steepens

He's played all over the globe and Hawks skipper Tyler Harvey insists no pendulum swings as fast - or as dramatically- as the NBL.
It's something he's leaning on with his side undoubtedly at the rough end of it having endured a horror 1-7 start to the season, including its present run of six consecutive losses.
Even with a play-in system instituted this season, a seventh straight loss to Adelaide in Wollongong on Thursday could all but rub them out of playoff contention.
Harvey is awake to that reality, but he's seen enough to know NBL fortunes can turn on a dime.
"There's always a sense of urgency but one thing [I've learned] in my two years in the NBL, I see just how fast things can change," Harvey said.
"Everyone wrote Sydney out last year. I remember all the articles about Sydney and how they were playing to start the year and, look, they ended up winning the championship.
"If you go into that hole of 'this season's done' that's just not going to get the job done. We have things in the group we know we have to get better at, but this league is unlike any other league.
"I feel like any single day any team can get beaten and all it takes is one hot streak and everyone's saying 'you're the team to beat'. Things turn quick, you've just got to keep the right mindset."
It's more than wishful thinking for the 29-year-old who's been written off at every turn throughout his career, including his first two seasons with the Hawks.
"I lean on my life story," he said.
"Nothing's been given to me. Coming out of high school I had no scholarship offers. Imagine that - a kid wanting to play Division I basketball had no offers, walking onto a college [team].
"Now what? am I going to be able to play? I ended up getting drafted and leading the nation in scoring, so I have a lot of history to go back on for myself.
"I think every year [with the Hawks] we've had some pretty tough stretches. Has it happened [to us] this early? No. The last couple of years we started off kind of hot, but it's part of the process.
"You can't predict stuff. That's the thing about basketball, you just have to take the cards you're dealt.
"Life has ebbs and flows, it's not always going to be good but, one thing I do know, the storm always ends and it's going to be sunny again."
While every win counts, Thursday's clash against an Adelaide team feeling its own heat will have huge significance heading into the two-week FIBA break.
Having found some confidence despite an agonising double-overtime defeat to United last start, Harvey said it's vital his team uses it as a springboard.
"Every game's important, but this one's really important for us because we don't have a game for a while after that," Harvey said.
"You don't want to go into the break wishing you could change the game. You have to sit on that game for three weeks almost.
"We have to play hard, we have no choice but to compete every night out. That's something we're going to have to hang our hat on the rest of the year.
"If we don't compete we're not giving ourselves a chance so we really want to go out there, follow the game plan and show what we can do."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
