After years of work, thousands of University of Wollongong graduates finally donned their caps and gowns to walk into the next stage of their professional lives.
For students like Jasmin Tuladhar, graduation day was more than two years in the making.
Ms Tuladhar finished her masters degree in 2019 but had her official graduation postponed due to COVID.
Ms Tuladhar finally received her Masters of Nursing at Wednesday morning's graduation ceremony, where she had the chance to walk across the stage with her husband and new baby watching from the crowd.
"It's too exciting. I've been waiting for a long time," she said.
Ms Tuladhar, who has already been a nurse in Australia and in her home country of Nepal for six years, said she can't wait to continue in the health care profession.
Masters of Nursing International student Ramanpreet Singh Dhindsa said he "didn't have words" for what the day meant for him and his family at home in India.
"It's a very very special day... I've waited for this day for so long, especially after COVID," he said.
While Mr Singh Dhindsa family weren't able to make the trip from India due to visa difficulties, his friends stepped in to celebrate the momentous day.
"They're the family I've got in Australia," he said.
He said receiving his degree in a country with so many cultural differences to his home was a "milestone achievement".
Simanpreet Kuar, who was also graduating with a Masters in Nursing International, said the University of Wollongong was the home of so many of her memories.
After graduating, she said she couldn't wait to continue with her nursing career.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M Davidson said she was delighted to welcome graduates and their families and friends on campus for the biannual celebrations.
"It has been a difficult few years to be a University student.
"I am immensely proud that all our graduates have been able to accomplish so much during what has been a tough and tumultuous time."
