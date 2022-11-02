There is an "immediate and severe risk" to the safety, health or well-being of care recipients at Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona, according to the body tasked to monitor aged care services in Australia.
As a result of inspections carried out by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission from 27 September to 5 October, Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona will not be able to take on new residents until February 10, 2023.
In a letter to residents, Amanda Innes-Brown, director, compliance centre at the Commission said care was not up to standard.
"We are concerned about the problems we found and we have imposed a sanction on Marco Polo Woonona Care Services," Ms Innes Brown wrote.
The Commission imposed the sanction on October 10 as a result of Marco Polo Woonona failing to meet requirements under two standards.
Failures were found in the area of personal care and clinical care, in particular the requirement that each consumer gets safe and effective personal care, clinical care, or both.
Failures were also found in human resources standards, namely workforce planning for safety and quality care and the competency of the workforce.
Following the sanction, Marco Polo Aged Care was required to appoint an advisor and notify care recipients and representatives, both of which it has done.
In addition to not taking on new residents, Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona will have to provide training for officers and staff that should include "safe and effective clinical care and personal care including pain management, wound management, falls management, continent management, behaviour management, incident reporting (including compulsory reporting obligations) and staff training relating to elder abuse".
According to Marco Polo Aged Care Services this training plan, along with an plan for continuous improvement have been implemented.
"The Marco Polo Board, management team and staff are focused on the work required to return to compliance and remain committed to keeping our residents and their families informed," Marco Polo said in a statement. "Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to reach out to us or the Quality and Safety Commission."
The training must be successfully completed by 10 April 2023 with fortnightly updates to the Commission.
This is not the first time that Marco Polo services have come to the attention of aged care agencies. In 2021, the organisation's Unanderra facility was found to have not met 14 of 44 outcomes under the national accreditation standards. The provider later remedied areas of non-compliance.
Aged care providers can expect to come under greater scrutiny, as the October 2022 federal budget allocated funds for the establishment of an independent Inspector-General of Aged Care, following one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
