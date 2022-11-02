Illawarra Mercury
Aged Care Commission finds Marco Polo Woonona not up to standard

Updated November 2 2022 - 8:28pm, first published 3:28am
After an inspection, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission found there was an immediate and severe risk to residents. Picture by Robert Peet

There is an "immediate and severe risk" to the safety, health or well-being of care recipients at Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona, according to the body tasked to monitor aged care services in Australia.

