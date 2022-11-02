Night closures required on Memorial Drive between Bulli and Bellambi

Motorists are advised of night closures on Memorial Drive in both directions from Monday for road repair and resurfacing.
Memorial Drive southbound will be closed between Princes Highway at Bulli and Bellambi Lane at Bellambi for four nights between November 7 and Thursday November 10.
Memorial Drive northbound will be closed between Princes Highway at Bulli and Bellambi Lane at Bellambi for three nights from Monday November 14 to Wednesday November 16.
Work will be carried out between 7:30pm and 5am, weather permitting. Detours will be in place via the Princes Highway and Bellambi Lane.
Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time are advised to follow the direction of traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
