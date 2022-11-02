A man in his 30s has suffered back and leg injuries after a fall off a cliff in Kiama Downs.
About 1.55pm emergency services responded to reports of a man falling down a cliff on Cliff Drive, near North Kiama Drive.
Multiple paramedics were on scene and were able to extract the man to safety.
The incident occurred near a treacherous stretch with multiple-metre drops to waters below.
The man was taken to Shellharbour Hospital and is in a stable condition.
A current marine wind warning is in place for NSW, with a strong wind warning in place for the Illawarra Coast.
Hazardous conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours, with a strong wind warning in place for the Illawarra Coast tomorrow.
