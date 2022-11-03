Illawarra Mercury
1989 murder of Wollongong newsreader, Ross Warren, named at Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:30am
The homicide of 25-year-old Wollongong television newsreader Ross Warren is one of the many suspected 'gay hate' crimes under review in a landmark inquiry. Picture from file.

The homicide of 25-year-old Wollongong television newsreader Ross Warren is one of the many suspected 'gay hate' crimes under review in a landmark inquiry which opened on Wednesday.

Local News

