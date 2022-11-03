The homicide of 25-year-old Wollongong television newsreader Ross Warren is one of the many suspected 'gay hate' crimes under review in a landmark inquiry which opened on Wednesday.
Mr Warren, 24, was last seen driving along Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, on 22 July 1989 after socialising with friends.
His keys were found two days later on rocks below the cliff top at Marks Park, Tamarama, with his car located nearby.
It is believed Mr Warren was murdered by one of several gangs who hunted gay men in and around the park at the time. But his body was never found.
The homicide is one of many unsolved deaths or disappearances between 1970 and 2010 subject to the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQIA+ hate crimes.
In his opening address, Counsel Assisting Peter Gray SC said that so far as has been ascertained, the commission is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
"All of the deaths with which this Inquiry is concerned, many of them lonely and terrifying, were of people whose lives were tragically cut short," Mr Gray said.
"Many had also suffered discrimination or worse while alive. Some of the deaths were obviously murders, others may well have been.
"The response of the community, of society, of its institutions, to these deaths was sadly lacking.
"All these lives, of every one of these people, mattered. They mattered to them, to their loved ones, and ultimately to all of us. And their deaths matter."
Mr Gray added the commission will aim to provide some recognition of the truth by shining a light on everything known about what happened to those who disappeared.
Mr Warren had built up a profile through working as the weatherman on WIN's nightly news, also stepping up to read the news for the weekend bulletin.
At the time of his suspected murder, he was looking to move to Sydney and had been speaking with Channel 10. Yet his profile didn't seem to spark Bondi police into carrying out a serious investigation, instead it was all wrapped up in a few weeks.
In 2005, a coronial inquest was held into Mr Warren's suspected death.
No copy of the documents sent to Missing Persons, nor any photographs of Mr Warren's car, keys or the crime scene were included in the detective sergeant's brief of evidence given to the Coroner.
The Coroner ruled Mr Warren's death a homicide and found the police investigation into it to be "grossly inadequate and shameful".
The inquiry was established in April, after it was recommended by a 2019 parliamentary report.
Friends and family members of people whose unsolved death or disappearance may be under review by the commission were invited to contact the commission, along with anyone with information about a person suspected to have been murdered in NSW "for reason of their sexual or gender identity, or presumed sexual or gender identity".
Witnesses will come forward in two sets of hearings, which will take place over November and December.
The special commission is scheduled to deliver its report by June next year.
If you need help, please contact ACON on 9206 2000, QLife on 1800 184 527 or Lifeline on 13 14 11.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
