As thousands of teenagers begin to breathe easier with the 2022 HSC coming to a close, these Woonona High School students all have similar sentiments for those to follow.
Anything is possible.
It's been a tough 12 months for Jacob Foster, Chelsea Jones and Callium Elliot who all managed to squeeze in overseas trips to represent Australia at elite athlete level whilst completing their final year of school.
"Work hard, never give up and have fun because this time doesn't last forever," Jacob said.
The avid baseballer has been commuting the three-hour round trip to Blacktown every other day for training, while he spent August and September in Florida representing Australia in the Under 18 national squad.
His hard work and determination paid off having received a scholarship to Howard College in Texas, where he'll get to study sport management and play baseball every day - a dream.
Junior college won't start until mid-next year, so Jacob intends to get a full time job to save for his two years abroad and try out for the Sydney Blue Sox baseball team while a future Olympics is also in his sights.
Chelsea's advice is you don't need to give up sport or hobbies just to make it through year 12.
The champion swimmer and surf life saver is still deciding which of three university courses will be the best for her, but she will celebrate her last exam by jumping in the pool and training with her friends .
"It's so good to be done, it's good to have that school pressure out of the way," Chelsea said.
"[But] you don't have to give up everything just for your studies ... schedule out of your time, there's no reason why you can't include sports or any other hobby to balance out your time."
Chelsea expects to tackle university part-time in 2023 to allow her to travel to compete at an elite level.
Callum is also stoked his HSC is done and dusted with training for kayaking taking up plenty of spare time in between his studies, but he made it and the long commute to the NSW Institute of Sport in Sydney work.
It was a challenge, he said, but after speaking with his teachers, parents and coaches they all banded together to make sure he got the best out of the year.
"You don't have to give up sport or any other passion or hobby you love just because of HSC," the teen said. "You can balance it and can manage it."
A degree in primary teaching at the University of Wollongong awaits Callum in 2023, but so does more training and competition in his bid to make it to a future Olympics.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.