It is a well-known fact that in Wollongong, the wind is always at its strongest on Tuesday nights and Wednesday mornings.
Some may argue that this is neither well known, nor a fact, but I can attest to its truth, not because I have trawled through Bureau of Meteorology statistics or indeed have any knowledge of weather at all.
I know it to be true because in the suburb where I live, Tuesday night is bin night. And as anyone in my neck of the woods will tell you, it is with some trepidation that one puts the garbage bins on the kerb in the evening, knowing that when one retires to bed, the gentle zephyr of the previous day will turn into a raging gale overnight.
Such was the situation again this week when after taking the bins out and tucking myself in for a good night's sleep, the weather gods decided to crank up a cyclonic-strength westerly against which the plastic rubbish receptacles stood no chance.
And it appears those same weather gods, high up in their home in the clouds, can spot a yellow-lid recycling bin from some distance, ensuring the wind strength is strongest on recycling night, knowing that the gentlest breeze can send cardboard and plastic containers flying.
In our street, the tactics to deal with this vary. There are those who put the bins out and don't bother about them at all until after the trucks have been and gone. Little do they know (or care) that much of their rubbish, particularly the recyclables, is floating in the ocean offshore.
There are others who get up several times during the night to turn their and their neighbours' overturned bins upright but this is just asking for a stressful night with no sleep.
Others don't put their bins out at all but get up at 6am to rush them out as the trucks arrive. It's a bit like the pit crews at Bathurst and you have to make sure you've got the right bin for the right truck.
I like to combine these methods, getting up early but placing the bins strategically on the kerb, the heaviest on the windward side, protecting the others. The green bin is most often in this position, the downside being you have to mow the lawns and do a fair bit of gardening to make the weight. The alternative is the yellow bin, the upside being you have to fill it with a fair few wine bottles to keep it in position.
But this week, there was simply no successful strategy as the winds peaked at more than 90km/h just moments before the first of the trucks arrived. What a mess.
Whoever can design a garbage bin that doesn't turn topsy-turvy in a strong wind will make themselves a fortune.
