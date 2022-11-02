Warning: This story contains the image and name of an Indigenous Australian who has died.
The grief was palpable at MacCabe Park as hundreds gathered to mourn the loss of Noongar teenager Cassius Turvey on Wednesday evening.
The 15-year-old, who has family in the Illawarra, died on October 23 after he was allegedly beaten by a man with a pole while walking home from school in Perth.
The alleged murder sparked an outpouring of grief and anger, with solidarity vigils planned in cities across Australia.
Illawarra Aboriginal Elder Aunty Lindy Lawler was among the crowd of hundreds, grieving the loss of Cassius and supporting the family of the teenager who was were present at the vigil.
She said the news of Cassius' death touched the hearts of everyone in Australia.
"This should not be happening," she said. "I know what it's like being removed from your family but this continues to happen."
A smoking ceremony for Cassius' family, and then the wider community was held before speakers took to the crowd to share their memories of Cassius.
Many in the crowd were crying, even before the boy's cousin gave a moving speech.
The masses joined together and lit candles while music played in honour of Cassius.
MORE TO COME ...
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
