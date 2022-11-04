Our region is home to some of the world's most scenic coastline, the very best waves, and of course, countless surfers from all walks of life! We have even produced a few world champions for good measure.
At the University of Wollongong (UOW) we know that one of the reasons many students (and staff) from all over the world choose UOW as a place to study or work is our proximity to the ocean - and who can blame them!
The prime location of our campuses on the beautiful South Coast of NSW and the fact that some of the world's smartest research minds call UOW home, explains why we are making UOW Australia's leading surf research university.
We have set up the Surf Flex Lab, run by surfers, for surfers. It's designed to capture the intersection between the sport of surfing and the science, focusing on performance, materials, and sustainability.
The Surf Flex lab will be run out of our Wollongong campus, led by Professor Marc in het Panhuis, from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Bioscience at UOW and aims to better understand the science that underpins surfing.
In the beginning, Marc was simply examining how 3D-printing fins could improve a surfer's performance and experience in the water.
But the Surf Flex Lab is now a comprehensive research laboratory pioneering research in the field of surf engineering.
With experts from the fields of surfing, engineering and science, the Surf Flex Lab brings together multidisciplinary capabilities to create a state-of-the-art research lab that is changing how we view and approach the sport of surfing.
The research they are undertaking in this field is fascinating and trailblazing, but it is also vital to the health of our oceans.
UOW takes its commitment to sustainability very seriously.
We only have one planet and the best legacy each of us can leave to our children and grandchildren is a world that is livable and sustainable.
In late September we officially launched the Surf Flex Lab with a UOW 'Surfing as Science' event in Wollongong, with the aim of introducing members of the wider surfing community to our work and encouraging the local surfing community to consider how sustainability aligns with this sport.
Representatives from organisations including Wave Changer and Surf Rider Foundation Australia, as well as local surfboard shapers and manufacturers, attended the event, reflecting the need for a whole community approach to the issues of sustainability in surfing.
This is what we're all about at UOW - connecting our community, progressing important issues and making change for good.
I was in awe of the passion for surfing showed by those in the room and the discussions around the intersection of surfing, technology and sustainability were fascinating.
We also launched the Surf Flex Lab Fund at the same event, which enables donors to support the world of UOW's Surf Engineering Research team and fund scholarships for Honours and PhD students to continue further research in the field.
We are pursuing knowledge about surf engineering in a way that has never been done before.- Professor in het Panhuis
Professor in het Panhuis summed it up best.
"We are pursuing knowledge about surf engineering in a way that has never been done before.
We are progressing what is possible through technology and innovation.
Surfing is a sport that makes you think about being at one with nature, but the reality is there are a lot of issues with sustainability.
These issues are evident across the entire lifecycle of the surfboard.
It is the materials that are used, how much wastage there is in shaping and creating the boards. Currently there is no way of recycling old surfboards, so when they break or outlive their use, they often end up in landfill.
And if surfboards break in the water, they can release foam or microplastics that are harmful to the ocean.
We are looking at investigating the life cycle of current manufacturing approaches, at new materials with improved sustainability, and taking a totally different approach to materials and manufacturing."
We are uniquely placed in our region to be a leader in the surf technology space, and I couldn't be prouder of our UOW Surf Engineering team and our local surf community for driving us forward, with one eye on the future and one eye on the waves.
For more information about UOW's Surf Flex Lab Fund, visit: https://www.uow.edu.au/giving/donate-now/surf-flex-lab/
