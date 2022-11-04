Illawarra Mercury

Surfing as a Science: UOW to become Australia's leading surfing research university

By Professor Patricia Davidson
November 5 2022 - 8:00am
Illawarra Sports HS, Director of Surfing Program and Coach, Geoff Latimer (centre), surrounded by (clockwise from left) Emeritus Professot Julie Stelele, Prof Marc in het Panhuis, Nick Clifford from Zink Surf, Brett Connellan shark attack survivor and surfer, Dr James Forsyth, Chad Uphill and Dylan Perese of DP Surfboards. Picture supplied.

Our region is home to some of the world's most scenic coastline, the very best waves, and of course, countless surfers from all walks of life! We have even produced a few world champions for good measure.

