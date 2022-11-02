Helensburgh's Jillaroos star Sam Bremner has helped the side get off to the best possible start in their Rugby League World Cup defence over in the UK with the fullback scoring four tries in the side's 74-0 rout over the Cook Islands.
As a result, Bremner is now the leading try scorer in Jillaroos history, overtaking Steph Hancock.
The 31-year-old was playing her first Jillaroos Test since 2018 following the birth of her two children.
The side never looked like losing as they ran in 14 tries in their opening Group B clash.
Bremner was named player of the match, with two tries coming in each half.
"It definitely helps coming out of a big season in the NRLW and we're so proud to represent our country, we don't take it lightly," she said post-match.
"We definitely ensure we're in good shape when we come to the World Cup because we definitely want to retain it.
"I think one of the best things about this team is that everyone's pretty picky and they always think they can do better in their position.
"We'll definitely be going away from this happy but not complacent. We've got a lot to work on," Bremner said.
The Jillaroos will next take on France on Monday morning (AEST).
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
