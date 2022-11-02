Illawarra Mercury
Helensburgh's Sam Bremner scores four tries in Rugby League World Cup opener

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:59am, first published November 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Sam Bremner was in red-hot form in the World Cup opener. Picture - Getty

Helensburgh's Jillaroos star Sam Bremner has helped the side get off to the best possible start in their Rugby League World Cup defence over in the UK with the fullback scoring four tries in the side's 74-0 rout over the Cook Islands.

