The Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at North Dalton Park petered out to a draw despite the best efforts of NSW and South Australia to force a result.
Rain and bad light, as it did on the first two days of the match, again caused a number of delays on the final day.
The final straw came just before 5pm on Thursday when players were forced off the field because of bad light, with South Australia 3-82, still 190 runs short of victory.
South Australia were set 272 runs to win after NSW declared their second innings closed at 8-193 30 minutes after the lunch break.
Such was NSW's desire to win the game that the declaration came despite Baxter Holt needing only one more run to bring up his half century.
The keeper-batsman finished unbeaten on 49, with Jason Sangha next best on 41.
Baxter shared a quickfire 69-run stand with Ben Dwarshuis (23) to set up the declaration.
The sporting declaration meant the visitors had a maximium of 69 overs to chase down the total.
South Australia started brightly in their run chase, with openers Henry Hunt and Jake Weatherald racing to 34 after 11 overs before Weatherald was bowled by Nathan Lyon for 18.
Hunt (25) was then trapped in front LBW off the bowling of Chris Tremain to reduce South Australia to 2-50.
The ball after Daniel Drew (22) was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis, umpires stopped play for bad light.
Test batter Travis Head was 12 not out when stumps were called.
NSW's declaration came after three early breakthroughs in the extended morning session gave South Australia hope they could be chasing a total of around 200 for victory before Holt and Dwarshuis added an unbroken 54 for the seventh-wicket.
NSW went to the lunch break at 6-161, giving them a 239-run lead.
Earlier NSW added only another 35 runs to their overnight score of 3-35 before Moses Henriques (19) was caught behind by Alex Carey of the bowling of Brendan Doggett.
Doggett (2-44) then struck again removing Sean Abbott for a quickfire 18 off just 22 balls.
Wes Agar (3-43) then got the crucial wicket of Jason Sangha (41) to have NSW reeling at 6-107.
Sangha was far from happy with the decision, with replays suggesting the ball may have only hit his pad before being caught behind by keeper Carey.
South Australian off-spinner Ben Manenti also bowled well, finishing with figures of 2-56.
NSW keeper-batsman Baxter Holt said NSW could take a lot of positives from the game.
"There's a lot of good positives to come out of this game with both bat and ball," he said. "Just to see all our batters score runs, they'll take a lot of confidence from that and the bowlers kept doing their thing.
"Things look good for our next Shield game against Tasmania.
"Hopefully the Tassie pitch is like it always is, a bit green for the bowlers and for us batters it is nice to score runs when we can."
Before then NSW and South Australia will play a one-day match at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
