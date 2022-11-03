Illawarra Mercury
Kieran Gilly named skipper for South Coast rep side

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:16am, first published 9:00am
The Rail batsman Kieran Gilly will lead the South Coast rep side against Shoalhaven. Picture by Adam McLean

With South Coast Cricket taking a week off, The Rail's Kieran Gilly will lead the South Coast representative side on Saturday at Croome Regional Sporting Complex against Shoalhaven in the first round of the Greater Illawarra Zone Cup and then will face Illawarra on Sunday.

