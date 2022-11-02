Wanted sex offender arrested after police appeal for information

Police have arrested a registered child sex offender wanted for allegedly failing to comply with his reporting obligations.
Campbelltown police and officers from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad began looking for the 37-year-old man earlier this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly breaching his reporting obligations as a person on the child protection register.
He was known to visit the Wollongong area.
Police appealed to the public for help and acting on information they received, officers from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command went to Manly and found the man.
He was arrested about 6.45pm on Wednesday and taken to Manly police station, where he was charged with the outstanding warrant.
The man was refused bail to appear at Manly Local Court on Thursday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.