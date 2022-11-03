Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

Get your tickets and celebrate with us at the Illawarra Sports Awards, November 10

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get your tickets for the Illawarra Sports Awards

Gold medallists, world champions, national titles and community legends, Illawarra sport's night of nights is back to celebrate them all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.