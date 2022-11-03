Get your tickets for the Illawarra Sports Awards

Gold medallists, world champions, national titles and community legends, Illawarra sport's night of nights is back to celebrate them all.
The newly-relaunched Illawarra Sports Awards will be held at the Fraternity Club on November 10.
Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis starred in the NSW women's State of Origin success and are representing Australia at the World Cup in England; Tinka Easton (judo) and Jasmine Greenwood (para-swimming) claimed Commonwealth Games gold; Ellen Perez produced a stunning run at the US Open doubles and Emma McKeon became Australia's greatest Olympics athlete with 13 career gold medals.
Ali Day won the Ironman Series, National Surf Lifesaving Championships and Coolangatta Gold; Blake and Flynn Ogilvie snared Olympics silver and Commonwealth Games gold; Luke Pople took home gold in the Birmingham wheelchair basketball event and the NWBL championships; Adam Zampa is Australia's top spinner at the Twenty20 World Cup and Alex Volkanovski has conquered the UFC featherweight division.
But the night will also be a fantastic celebration of our community champions with the announcement of the Illawarra Team, Coach and Local Hero awards, as well as the Top Junior Athlete and Mercury People's Choice Award.
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club, 6pm
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
ELITE MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
ELITE FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
LOCAL HERO OF THE YEAR
COACH OF THE YEAR
TEAM OF THE YEAR
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.