Watch as hundreds form a heart around Cassius Turvey's family at MacCabe Park, Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:00am
The family of Cassius Turvey was among the hundreds who gathered in Wollongong to pay their respects to the schoolboy who is being remembered as a jovial, community-minded spirit.

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

