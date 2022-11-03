The family of Cassius Turvey was among the hundreds who gathered in Wollongong to pay their respects to the schoolboy who is being remembered as a jovial, community-minded spirit.
The candelight vigil, which was one of the many held in towns and cities across the country on Wednesday evening, started with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony, before the 15-year-old's family took to the crowd and shared their memories.
In a powerful address, Wiradyuri Noongar-Yamatji man Zeke Wighton, remembered his uncle Cassius as "the light in everyone's lives" who will be missed by all who knew him.
After the speeches, songs were played and candles were lit in Cassius' honour as the masses gathered in a heart shape around his family, with an Aboriginal flag emblazoned with 'Forever 15' in the centre.
Organiser of the vigil, Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service trauma councillor Trish Levett, was moved by the turn out and said it was important to support mob connected to Cassius during this time.
"With a massive cry out from WA, our people have got to respect that and follow those Aboriginal protocols," Ms Levett said.
"We have WA mob here in community, so this is also about supporting them and their grieving time as well."
Noongar-Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey was allegedly attacked with a metal pole while he was walking home from school with his friends in Perth on October 13, and sadly died in hospital on October 23 due to injuries.
His loss sparked an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation.
