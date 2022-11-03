Illawarra cases rise as Dr Chant announces start of next COVID wave

The next COVID wave has arrived, according to the state's chief health officer, as cases increase and new variants start to circulate across NSW.
On Thursday morning, Dr Kerry Chant said health authorities were seeing a fresh increase in cases and urged people to take renewed precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
"We're starting to see an increase in COVID case and changes in the variants circulating in NSW, which tells us that we're entering the next COVID wave," she said.
"By looking at all the local information we have and whats happening overseas, we believe cases will rise in the coming weeks.
"The protection the NSW community has from vaccination and previous infection continues to reduce the risk of severe illness, however the elderly and those with underlying health conditions will continue to be the most as risk."
She said the BA.4 and BA.5 variants which drove the previous wave continued to be the most common variants, but authorities were seeing a rise in XBB, BQ.11 and BA.2 sublinianges.
She urged people to ensure they were up to date with their vaccinations and boosters.
"This is your best protection, including against the latest variants," she said.
Dr Chant also urged people at higher risk of severe disease to know how to access anti-viral medication if needed.
"As we go through this next wave, we can all do a few things that can protect the vulnerable, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions," she said.
"I urge people to stay home if they have any cold of flu-like symptoms and get tested for COVID-19."
NSW Health's latest Respiratory Surveillance Report also confirmed the start of a new wave of infections, with case numbers and the proportion of positive PCR tests showing an increase.
"There are several sub-variants of the virus circulating and BA.4 and BA.5 dominance is diminishing (63%)," the report said.
There were 9,707 people in diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week ending October 29, which was an increase of 11.4 per cent on the previous week.
PCR testing decreased by 1.1 per cent in the week, but the of positive tests increased from 7 to 9 per cent.
In the Illawarra, there were 608 new cases reported, which was up almost 200 cases compared to the previous week.
21 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in the region (up from 11 the previous week), but there were no deaths and no ICU admissions in the seven days to October 29.
